Attorney General Jayantha Jayasuriya, PC has appointed a four-member committee of lawyers to conduct a legal study of the Bond Commission report.



The team comprises a Senior Additional Solicitor General, two Deputy Solicitor Generals and a Senior State Counsel, according to the sources from the Attorney General’s Department.



The team will study the commission’s recommendations and pay attention to the initial steps to be taken in this regard by the Attorney General’s Department. The Bond Commission report was handed over to the Attorney General’s Department by the Secretary to the President Austin Fernando on the direction of President Maithripala Sirisena.



Copies of the Treasury Bond Commission report were forwarded to the Central Bank and the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption as well.



The Treasury Bond Commission handed over its final report to President Maithripala Sirisena on December 30, 2017. A special statement on the report was issued by President Maithripala Sirisena on January 3, 2018.



The Presidential Commission of Inquiry investigating into the Treasury bond issue was appointed by President Maithripala Sirisena on January 27, 2017. The Commission comprised Chairman Justice K.T. Chitrasiri, Justice P.S. Jayawardena and retired Deputy Auditor General V. Kandasamy.