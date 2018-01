The Cabinet of Ministers agreed to enhance the standards of the Grand Oriental Hotel in Colombo through a Public Private Partnership (PPP).

Furthermore, it was decided to appoint a project committee to evaluate the proposal made by HPL Hotels and Resorts and to proceed with them subject to relevant guidelines of the government.

The proposal was submitted by Finance and Mass Media Minister Mangala Samaraweera, together with Public Enterprise Development Minister Kabir Hashim and Development Strategies and International Trade Minister Malik Samarawickrama.