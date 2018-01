Pakistan Chief of Army Staff(COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa Nishan-I-Imtiaz called on the Chief of Defence Staff Admiral Ravindra C. Wijegunaratne yesterday (16th Jan.) at the Office of the Chief of Defence Staff (OCDS) at Bauddhaloka Mawatha, Colombo.



A cordial discussion was held between the two officials on matters of bilateral defence cooperation, especially training of tri-services personnel. Following the discussion mementos were exchanged signifying the event.



General Qamar Javed is currently on a three-day official visit to the island.