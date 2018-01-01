Department for Registration of Persons has taken steps to issue national identity cards from month of April to the students who are siting for the GCE O/L Examination this year. The relevant information including circulars and application forms are sending to all schools in this regard from next week Commissioner General for Registration of Persons Viyani Gunathilaka told news.lk the government official news portal, this morning.

According to circular completed application forms should be send to Head office of the department on or before March 31st this year.

Under this program the department may able to issue identity cards to the students without delay Mr.Gunathilaka said.