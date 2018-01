The Ceylon Electricity Board Joint Trade Union Alliance suspended its strike after handing over letter to Prime Minister’s secretary Saman Ekanayeke.



The Joint Trade Union Alliance sources said they had requested the Secretary inquire into the CEB’s alleged misappropriation of some Rs. 2,000 million which had been paid as a salary increments to the CEB administrative officials on November 21, 2014.



Accordingly, all CEB employees would march to Colombo on February 7 and would resort to an indefinite strike if the government failed to respond positively to their reasonable demand.