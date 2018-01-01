The Speaker said the President had notified him that he intends to call a party leaders’ meeting next week and explain to them matters pertaining to the reports and respond to their concerns.
The Party leaders had agreed to have the Parliamentary debate on the Bond Commission Report and the PRECIFAC report on February 20 and 21, during the party leaders meeting headed by Speaker Karu Jayasuriya yesterday.
