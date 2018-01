National Child Protection Authority lawyers ready to take up court appearances on behalf of child victims of crime, reveals the Chairperson of the National Child Protection Authority, Attorney at Law, Marini de Livera yesterday.

Issuing a press release the Chairperson noted that National Child Protection Authority (NCPA) is deeply concerned about Laws Delays that violate the right to Fair Trial of Child Victims.

The NCPA Legal Unit is willing to facilitate legal representation of child victims and work towards speedy disposition of court cases. If such legal assistance is required you are requested to call 1929 Child Line Sri Lanka.