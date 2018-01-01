Three local fishermen who were stranded in the Northern seas were rescued by the Sri Lanka Navy on Saturday (27th January).



According to Navy media, the fishermen had ventured to sea onboard the fishing boat "Dileeka" from the ‘Gurunagar’ Jetty on 24th January. While engaged in fishing activities off the Nayanativu Island the boat had developed an engine failure.



Upon being alerted of the incident, the Sri Lanka Navy had rushed two of its Fast Gun Boats (FGB) from the Northern Naval Command to the search and rescue mission. The stranded boat was spotted by Navy's ship SLNS Wickrama II while drifting off the Delft Island near the IMBL.



Later Naval troops took measures to safely tow the boat along with the fishermen to the Delft Island.