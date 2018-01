The section of the Galle road from Galle Face roundabout to the Old Parliament roundabout will be closed for traffic on January 31 and February 1, 2 and 3 from 7 a.m. to 12 noon daily, the Police Headquarters said.

This is to facilitate rehearsals in preparation for Sri Lanka’s 70th Independence Day Celebrations to be held at the Galle Face Green on February 4.

The public is requested to use alternative roads during this period of closure, the Police Headquarters stated.