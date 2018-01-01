Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has ratified a number of international cooperation agreements in various fields, including a deal between Qatar and Sri Lanka.



The Xinhua news agency quoted the Qatar News Agency (QNA) as saying the Emir ratified a deal on visa exemption and collaboration in health and medical sciences between Qatar and Sri Lanka.





The Qatari emir also ratified an agreement on cooperation and exchange of information and services between QNA and Kazakhstan’s Kazinform INA news agency.



Moreover, his instruments of ratification cover cultural, education, health and immigration sectors, including a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation between Qatar and Turkey in high education.



Since June 5, 2017, Qatar has been going through a blockade imposed by the Saudi-led Arab countries, which have cut all air, land and sea links to the tiny gas-rich Gulf nation.



Doha, however, has been opening up new markets and diversifying its economy to cushion the impacts of the unprecedented diplomatic and trade siege.