

Her Majesty the Queen sends the following message on the 70th Anniversary of Sri Lanka's Independence:





"It gives me great pleasure to send to Your Excellency my congratulations on the occasion of the celebration by Sri Lanka of the seventieth anniversary of Independence. The relationship between our two countries has continued to grow, and it is my hope that the connections between our people continue to flourish in the years to come.



"Although I am unable to be with you as you mark this historic moment, I am very pleased that The Earl and Countess of Wessex are able to represent me and to join you in celebrating all that the people of Sri Lanka have achieved in the past 70 years.



"I send my best wishes to the people of Sri Lanka on this occasion."