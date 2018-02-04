With gratitude to our forefathers who fought for independence, I issue this message on 70th Independence Day of our Country.



We are at a crucial juncture of our history as we celebrate seventy years of Independence.



As a country, we have not been able to enjoy the true benefits of the independence in the past, stated Opposition Leader R. Sampanthan, in his message marking Independence Day.



The message added: “As a result of the unresolved national question, we have faced the lack of peace and harmony and development of the country.



The ethnic issue has widened the gap between communities and has caused distrust and disunity amongst our people.



The country as a whole is still struggling to come out of the adverse impact of the armed struggle. As we look back at the past seventy years our losses outweigh our gains.

Our failure in genuinely addressing the national question has left us far behind in economic development and prosperity in the region.



The past has left us with more events of grief and sadness than happiness and joy. But we cannot allow the past to be repeated. We must unite as people of one country, and it is only possible when people are treated with dignity and self-respect.



Therefore, I urge all political parties and leaders to cooperate to adopt a new Constitution. A Constitution that will genuinely address the root causes of the conflict and preserve the dignity of every citizen of this country.



We must come together to find a lasting solution through a new Constitution, the supreme law of the country.



My appeal to the leaders and the people of this country is to come together to find a reasonable and acceptable political solution, which will have an enormous impact in rebuilding our shattered economy and in bringing lasting peace and harmony amongst our people.



Let us not miss the opportunity before us to create a better future for our country and its people.”

Celebrate by recalling work of forefathers: Minister

It is a well-known fact that Sri Lanka was invaded by the Portuguese, Dutch and the English in different times of history and we have been living with a colonial mentality for a long period in the past.



We commemorate, at this point of time, the National Leaders who dedicated their lives and worked tirelessly towards gaining Independence of our Motherland during the above era with immense respect and the true sense of sovereignty of Sri Lanka, stated Home Affairs Minister Wajira Abeywardana in a message marking Independence Day.



The message added: "The entire history has been documented and the memories of technology, economy and the guidance on the way forward that the Nation has inherited from the foreign rulers remain in the form of numerous memorials.



Some of these memorials have been named as world heritage sites and many foreign and local tourists visit the country to see them.



During the colonial era, the foreign rulers have improved the economy of the country to be on par with the world economy.



However, politicians during the post-colonial period too have given so much to our Nation.



Free education, free health service, electricity, highways and the other things that we have gained through free economy have been vested in the people of our country.



In a way, our country has achieved much more than the other countries who have similarly got independence.



Nevertheless, we should question ourselves as to whether we have a history with artefacts created by us after gaining independence that would attract tourists from other countries of the world.



However, foreign tourists arrive in the country to see the beauty and grandeur of the structures built in the colonial era and our proud history reflected in Sigiriya, Anuradhapura and Polonnaruwa and the like built during the times of ancient kings.



Likewise, as we pass 70 years of independence, we observe that foreigners arrive here to see the history of irrigation works of our country such as Victoria, Randenigala, Rantambe and Maduruoya. Further, we all know that by integrating the knowledge, gained through the free education, with the world economy, Sri Lankans disseminate their knowledge throughout the entire world.



One obstacle to going forward as a Nation is the practice of designing our cities to suit the money in hand.



As such, our next challenge in the future would be to create an architectural economy within the democracy and design cities that would attract the entire world and generate income for the country.

For this purpose, all Sri Lankans should stand up with dignity as one Nation in front of the world.



We firmly believe that it is possible to create a new world and win the above challenge with the leadership of His Excellency the President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Hon. Ranil Wickremesinghe.



We have a proud history which is closely knitted with the village, irrigation and religious places of worship.



Therefore, we Sri Lankans who inherit such a proud history step in the 70th year of independence with pride as an Independent and Sovereign Nation.



Further, I would like to mention that we Sri Lankans welcome His Royal Highness Prince Edward and the Countess who represent the Royal Family in Britain, the special representatives from Japan and China and other distinguished guests with heartfelt happiness."

Mahanayake Thera of the Malwatte Chapter:

Act in unity



Sri Lanka which was a free sovereign State was conquered by the Portuguese in 1505 and the Dutch in 1658. Later low country areas was captured by the British in 1796 and it was completely conquered on February 18, 1815, when King Sri Wickrema Rajasinghe was captured at a house of Gahalawatte Udapitiya Arachchi, with the help of a group including Eknaligoda Mohottala. It became a British colony with the signing of the Kandyan Convention on March 2, 1815. Soon after, when laic and ascetics understood that they had been caught in the trap of the British, they fought against them for the freedom of country.



We were able to regain independence on February 4, 1948, as a result of these struggles. The time has come to consider whether we have converted the gained independence to a meaningful one. Many countries that had gained independence with us have reached the climax of development, but unfortunately, we have failed to gain prosperity and spiritual development in the country.



In the event of commemorating the 70th Independence Day, it should be determined to make true benefits of the independence deviating from ethnic, religious, social, cultural and political divisions. May the blessing of the Triple Gem and Sacred Tooth Relic give timely rain and that the country may become developed and prosperous.



Most Ven. Thibbatuwawe Sri Siddhartha Sumangala

Mahanayake Thera of the Asgiriya Chapter:



Let us determine to gain prosperity



I am pleased to be aware that the 70th Independence Day celebration of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka was arranged to be held ceremoniously as usual.



Sri Lankans have lost their independence as they were divided due to the unwise acts of some leaders with a lust for power. From time to time, there were several invasions to Sri Lanka, eventually it was completely surrendered by English imperialists. The country declined in every aspect including national, religious, social and cultural aspects which led to a decline in unity of people, prosperity of the country and spiritual qualities of citizens.

We were fortunate to win our independence on February 04, 1948, thanks to laic and ascetic national heroes who sacrificed their lives to save the country from this calamity. Although it was seventy years from the independence, we have failed to gain physical and spiritual developments deviating from various religious and political divisions as a country compared to other nations that gained independence with us.



In this 70th Independence Day, let us determine to gain prosperity to the country by establishing peace and harmony among nationalities and religious groups securing national, religious, social and cultural identities. May the Sacred Tooth Relic bless all Sri Lankan citizens for gaining benefits from independence.



Most Ven. Warakagoda Dhammasiddhi Sri Pagngnananda Gnanarathana

Mahanayake Thera of the Ramagna Nikaya:



Massive development strides



This country is fortunate to hold its 70th Independence Day after the Moragahakanda-Kalu Ganga massive development project being vested in the public with the great efforts of the President.



The service rendered by the leaders who were committed in economic and social development and who have understood their responsibilities towards the country is deeply kept in the minds of the Sri Lankan public. They are grateful to them. Good people never forget what they have done.



If leaders who have won the confidence of the public and who came into power discharge their responsibility locally, the expectation of a prosperous Sri Lanka would be fulfilled soon.



May the Triple Gem bless the government led by the President for achieving strength and courage in gaining prosperity for all citizens, while discharging their duty of protecting the country, nation and religion! May this country which was secured by sacrificing their lives be protected and undivided forever!



Most Ven. Napana Pemasiri

Mahanayake Thera of the Amarapura Nikaya:



Move fast towards economic prosperity Move fast towards economic prosperity



This is the seventieth year since Sri Lanka regained independence on February 4, 1948 after spending three colonial ages. We can be satisfied about the progress we have gained within these seven decades. After ending a thirty year long war, Sri Lanka had developed compared to the past. The government with its people should move fast towards economic prosperity. Also, we can be satisfied about the growth in the educational sector. Today, the need for a more prosperous future is to select the right track towards development and march forward despite racial and religious divisions.



We as well as other countries in the world tend to use technical development for declining of society, though it has also caused progress of the world. The future of the country depends on good qualities of the next generation. We should act more intellectually for building morality, which will cause peace and ultimately prosperity will occur as a result of that peace.



Many criminal incidents can be witnessed in present society which is caused by the decline of morality. Our people should pay more consideraition in this regard and should grow morality for preventing such situations. Our sole detemrination in this seventieth Independence Day is to grow good morals and to achieve peace and prosperity.



We would like to inform all citizens of the country that above mentioned national-religious determination is what we all should generate within ourselves in this vital Independence Day. We wish a prosperous future for the country and for all citizens!



Most Ven. Kotugoda Dhammavasa

Archbishop of Colombo:



Keep racial, religious and political divisions aside



I am pleased to issue this message of greetings with regard to the 70th Independence Day of our motherland.



It is better to scrutinize the past 70 years in this joyous occasion of independence and consider the present status that we are undergoing. When we think relatively of our heroes and political leaders in early age who has fought for independence with philanthropy, we can witness a gradual decline in patriotism, political discipline, civilization and morality.



From the highest point to the lowest social stratum we see theft, fraud, corruption, drug menace and harassment. As a nation, we have failed to fulfil the expectations of the people, though governing political parties have changed, laws are strengthened and constitutional reforms or economic policies were undertaken. We see everywhere, misbehaviour of people's representatives, decline of sincere patriot vision and hesitation to protect our unique culture and identity.



Solutions to this spiritual decline rests upon a broad spiritual awakening and not on constitutional or national policy reforms. There is no way we mislead the way to liberation if we try to follow the teachings of our religious leaders in our practical lives. I think the reason for the present complexity is that we tend to use religion as jewellery and perform external rituals than going deep in a spiritual searching.



The renaissance, political freedom and economic development we expect will not be realized until we determine to act individually as well as collectively in fraternity, aiming a spiritual awakening. Let us affirm in this national Independence Day to act together keeping racial, religious and political divisions aside for gaining such a spiritual awakening.



Rt. Revd. Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith

Church of Ceylon calls to shed petty differences



The Church of Ceylon joins all Sri Lankans in greeting the nation on this joyous occasion of the 70th anniversary of the independence of our dear Motherland, stated Bishop of Colombo Rt. Rev Dhiloraj R. Canagasabey in a message marking Independence Day.



The message added: “Our country has been blessed with abundant beauty and natural resources and a people who are generous, hospitable and intelligent.



As we look back at the past seven decades, there is much that we can be thankful for, and many Sri Lankans that we can unreservedly be proud of.



Foremost among these are our achievements in education, initiated through the reforms proposed and carried out by a great visionary. Education opened the door to the development and the impressive standards of our health care system, comparable to that of many richer countries.



Much as we ought to be proud of what we have achieved, we need also to reflect honestly on where we have failed and gone wrong. This is a duty cast not only of our leaders, although their example is of primary importance, but a duty laid on each one of us.



We need to ask ourselves the reasons why since independence we have not been able to build a nation of justice, peace and fairness to all? Why is it that we have had three bloody and hugely costly insurrections and several race riots with the loss of tens of thousands of lives? Why is there so much indiscipline, corruption, waste and selfishness in our private and public lives? Why are we unable to accept those who speak a different language, believe in different Gods or teachings and have different cultures, as our own Sri Lankan sisters and brothers having equal rights and an equal place in this country? Sadly, all this happens in a country which boasts of so many temples, Kovils, churches and mosques and where religion plays such an important part in our daily lives.



Let us on this memorable day, re-examine our hearts and re-dedicate ourselves with honesty to the great responsibility that lies upon all of us; that of making our own contribution, however small to building a free, just and peaceful nation. May God bless Sri Lanka and all her peoples!”

Methodist Church of Sri Lanka President:



Preserve unity, harmony among people



The Methodist Church of Sri Lanka conveys its prayers and God's blessings to our nation Sri Lanka, which celebrates its 70th Independence Day. As a Church, we are thankful to God for the way in which he has blessed and guided the lives of the people who live in Sri Lanka from ancient days. We are a country that had been greatly enriched by the presence of people who belong to different ethnic and religious groups and who have lived and shared their lives with each other. Our history has had its own shares of conflicts, war and destruction of lives and property, but we are also a nation that has decisively made an effort to put aside our differences and live together as one nation.



The Methodist Church of Sri Lanka which has existed for the last 203 years, remains firmly committed to uphold every effort that would be made to preserve the unity and harmony among the people in our country. Our prayer is that our nation will not look for things and issues that would divide people and foster all possible avenues and opportunities to build a united Sri Lanka.



Rev. Asiri P. Perera

All Ceylon Jamiyyathul Ulama General Secretary:



Let us be united as one country and one nation



The All Ceylon Jamiyyathul Ulama is pleased to release this message of blessings on the occasion of celebrating the 70th Independence Day of our motherland, Sri Lanka.



In order to completely celebrate the achievements of Independence after 70 years, we have come across plenty of challenges throughout its history.



We remember on this year's Independence Day that we as Sri Lankans should take forward this country towards prosperity by living in peace and coexistence with the assurance of good governance by the present government.



Our prayers and expectations are that all communities Buddhists, Hindus, Christians and Muslims in this multi-ethnic society, should continue to achieve prosperity, development and progress by following their respective religious advice and developing the ethics of respecting other religions.



One country's development solely depends on the unity and sincere patriotism of the people.



Therefore, it is the duty of every citizen to take initiatives in this opportunity to develop a practical approach to achieve unity and co-existence among communities and religions.



The All Ceylon Jamiyyathul Ulama prays that the Almighty showers His blessings on every Sri Lankan citizen who would make an effort to bring unity, peace and tolerance through which to build a peaceful and a prosperous nation. Let's be united as one country and one nation!



Ash-Sheikh M. M. A. Mubarak

Ramakrishna Mission Vice-President and Chairman:



Peace, happiness and prosperity, my wish



I am glad to note that the celebration of the 70th Independence Day of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka will be on February 4, 2018. On this happy occasion, I convey my sincere greetings and best wishes to all the brethren in the country. Along with my best wishes, I pray that the Lord shower his choicest blessings on the nation at large, the President, his ministerial staff and all citizens of Sri Lanka.



At this historic moment, let us to ponder over the basic truth of life, which forms the guiding force of humanity for a peaceful existence. “Each soul is potentially divine,” says Swami Vivekananda. “The goal is to manifest this Divinity within by controlling nature, external and internal.” Realization of the true nature of man will lead to universal peace and toleration. People themselves have to work towards manifesting it in their life.



The first step towards such a move is to open one's heart to the miseries of people and feel compassionate towards them. And out of this compassion, will be born a natural inclination and a readiness to sacrifice personal prejudices, likes and dislikes etc., in order to come closer to each other and live in harmony.



By the all-round development of physical, mental, intellectual and spiritual of every individual, we will be able to live in peace, happiness and prosperity in every field is my sincere prayer to the Lord.



Swami Sarvarupananda