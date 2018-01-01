As Sri Lanka proudly celebrates 70 years of Independence, many world leaders have sent their greetings to President Maithripala Sirisena.

President Donald Trump of the United States:

“I am pleased to offer you and the people of Sri Lanka my sincere congratulations as you commemorate the 70thanniversary of your nation’s independence on February 4.

Thanks in part to your leadership, Sri Lanka has embarked on a path toward reconciliation, accountability, justice and transparency. Achievement of these aims will help foster peace and prosperity for current and future generations of Sri Lankans…”



President Trump has also mentioned that this year marks 70 years of bilateral relations between Sri Lanka and the United States, as his was one of the first countries to recognize Sri Lanka’s independence in 1948.



President of Russia, Vladimir Putin:

“Relations between Russia and Sri Lanka have a really friendly character which was confirmed by the results of your visit in Moscow last year. I am sure that joint efforts we will ensure the further development of the constructive bilateral cooperation for the benefit of the peoples of our countries and in the interests of strengthening of regional stability and security”, writes President Putin extends his wishes of ‘good health and every success to President Maithripala Sirisena and peace and prosperity to all citizens of Sri Lanka.



President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping:



“I attach great importance to the development of China Sri Lanka relations and would like to work together with you to push forward the greater development of China – Sri Lanka strategic Cooperative Partnership featuring mutual support and ever-lasting friendship and better serve both countries and peoples” writes the Chinese President further.

Emperor Akihito of Japan:

“On the occasion of the Independence Day of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, I have great pleasure in sending Your Excellency my heartfelt congratulations and sincere good wishes for Your happiness and for the prosperity of the people of Your country”.



President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has sent his good wishes on behalf of the Turkish Nation. “I am pleased to see that out cooperation has been strengthened through the friendly bonds between our People as well as our mutual contacts, have improved gaining momentum in the recent years. It is my belief that our relations will grow in all fields of mutual interest.”