The Cremation Ceremony of the late Ven. Prof. Bellanwila Wimalaratana Nayaka Thera will be held on February 8 at 3 p.m. at the Sri Jayawardenepura University grounds.



Ven. Prof. Bellanwila Wimalaratana Nayaka Thera (77), Deputy Incumbent of the Bellanwila Raja Maha Viharaya and Chancellor of the University of Sri Jayawardanapura passed away last morning while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Colombo.



Ven. Wimalaratana Thera was hospitalized on Friday after injuring himself while feeding the temple elephant “Miyan Kumara”. The Ven. Thera was seriously injured in the incident and admitted to the Colombo South Teaching Hospital where he underwent a surgery and was later transferred to the Asiri Surgical Hospital for further treatment.



Prior to his appointment to the post of Chancellor in the Year 2000, Ven. Prof. Bellanwila Wimalaratana Nayaka Thera held the position of Professor, associate...professor, lecturer and visiting lecturer, respectively at the Sri Jayawardenapura University. He was also a Visiting Professor at the School of Oriental and African Studies University of London, United Kingdom. The Ven. Thera obtained a Doctorate in Philosophy (PhD) in 1980 from the University of Lancaster, United Kingdom. He also served as the Deputy Chief Prelate (Anunayaka) of the Kotte Sri Kalyani Samagri Dhamma Maha Sangha Sabha of the Syamopali Maha Nikaya.



Ven. Bellanwila Wimalaratana Thera, who counted more than 60 years as a Bhikkhu, worked tirelessly for ethnic harmony and reconciliation. A respected academic, he participated in many intellectual discourses on these subjects. As an erudite Bhikkhu, the Ven. Thera was known for his eloquent Dhamma sermons. He was also a well-known Dhamma Dhuta (Messenger of Buddhism), having travelled to many world capitals to spread the Word of the Buddha. He took many steps to develop the Bellanwila Temple, which attracts pilgrims from all parts of the island.