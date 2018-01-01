The Treasury has decided to issue the necessary financial allocations to the District Secretaries for purchasing the Maha Season harvest from farmers.



The paddy harvesting of the Maha season has been commenced in Kilinochchi, Vavuniya, Mullaitivu, Ampara and Trincomalee districts and harvesting in other districts also will commence shortly.



It is expected the harvest of this Maha Season will be about 55 - 60% of the harvest of previous seasons due to the long drought prevailed last year.



At a meeting held at the Ministry of Finance and Mass Media recently, the Secretary to the Treasury, Dr. R.H.S. Samaratunga informed the district secretaries that the Treasury will provide necessary funds according to the request of District Secretaries to purchase the paddy harvest at Government's certified prices.