The public can make their complaints to the center, which is in operation from 6 a.m., through the following telephone and fax numbers.
Area Telephone Fax
Western Province 011-2866448 011-2866387
Eastern Province 011-2866470 011-2866396
Central Province 011-2866478 011-2866401
Northern Province 011-2866492 011-2866408
Southern Province 011-2866493 011-2866410
North – Central Province 011-2866495 011-2866421
North – Western Province 011-2866496 011-2866423
Sabaragamuwa Province 011-2866498 011-2866428
Uva Province 011-2866504 011-2866434
Additional Nos. - 011-2866529 011-2866446
Police Bureau - 011-2866541 011-2866531
011-2866546 011-2866532
011-2866535
011-2866538
011-2866540