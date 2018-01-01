A National Inquiry Center to investigate complaints on election irregularities will function on the day of election, 10th February, the Chairman of the Commission, Mahinda Deshapriya said.

The public can make their complaints to the center, which is in operation from 6 a.m., through the following telephone and fax numbers.



Area Telephone Fax

Western Province 011-2866448 011-2866387

Eastern Province 011-2866470 011-2866396

Central Province 011-2866478 011-2866401

Northern Province 011-2866492 011-2866408

Southern Province 011-2866493 011-2866410

North – Central Province 011-2866495 011-2866421

North – Western Province 011-2866496 011-2866423

Sabaragamuwa Province 011-2866498 011-2866428

Uva Province 011-2866504 011-2866434

Additional Nos. - 011-2866529 011-2866446

Police Bureau - 011-2866541 011-2866531

011-2866546 011-2866532

011-2866535

011-2866538

011-2866540