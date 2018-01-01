The Election Commission informs that following Fax numbers and telephone numbers will be allocated for the purpose of making complaints or observations.
|
Province
|
Telephone Numbers
|
Fax Numbers
|
Western Province
|
011-2866448
|
011-2866387
|
Eastern Province
|
011-2866470
|
011-2866396
|
Central Province
|
011-2866478
|
011-2866401
|
North Province
|
011-2866492
|
011-2866408
|
Southern Province
|
011-2866493
|
011-2866410
|
North-Central Province
|
011-2866495
|
011-2866421
|
North-Western Province
|
011-2866496
|
011-2866423
|
Sabaragamuwa Province
|
011-2866498
|
011-2866428
|
Uva Province
|
011-2866504
|
011-2866434
Extra - 011-2866529 011-2866446
Police Investigation Unit -
|
Telephone Numbers
|
Fax Numbers
|
011-2866541
|
011-2866531
|
011-2866546
|
011-2866532
|
011-2866535
|
011-2866538
|
011-2866540