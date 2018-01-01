At the end of Local Government election held from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, a historical 70 percent turnout was recorded almost all over the island.

At the end of the voting, the total voting participation number was not available in the Colombo District and only 65 percent was reported in the Badulla District.

However, the highest percentage of 85 was reported from both Anuradhapura and Trincomalee Districts.

According to the respective District-returning officer the voter turnout of each district is as follows:





District Voter Turnout (%)



Gampaha 75%

Kalutara 80%

Matale 80%

Nuwara-Eliya 70%

Galle 75%

Polonnaruwa 75%

Kegalle 70%

Matara 70%

Hambantota 70%

Jaffna 70%

Kilinochchi 76%

Batticaloa 75%

Kandy 65%

Ratnapura 75- 80%

Monaragala 80%

Anuradhapura 85%

Kurunegala 78%

Trincomalee 85%

Puttalam 73%

Badulla 65%

Ampara 70%

Mullaitivu 78%

Mannar 77%

Vavuniya 72%



The voting of the maiden Local Government Election held under a mixed system.