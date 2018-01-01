British High Commissioner to Sri Lanka James Dauris said with the growth of the Sri Lankan economy the UK Government was seeing an encouraging increase in the number of British companies wanting to do business with Sri Lanka.

UK MP Ranil Jayawardena who was appointed by British Prime Minister Theresa May as her trade envoy for Sri Lanka will visit Sri Lanka from February 15 to 17 to meet with senior members of the Government and engage with British businessmen working in Sri Lanka, a statement said.

“Given the shared history and close bonds of friendship between Britain and Sri Lanka, and with my family ties to Sri Lanka, I am looking forward to serving as the Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy at an exciting time for both our countries. There’s lots of scope for further trade and investment between Britain and Sri Lanka. I recently visited the Port City, one among many initiatives that the Sri Lankan Government is pushing forward that demonstrates its commitment to creating the right conditions for economic growth.”

“Port City will provide a range of opportunities for UK-based professional services to work with Sri Lankan partners to take forward our shared ambitions to develop international business. I am confident that engagement by the UK’s professional services sector will help the Port City to attract international investment and build its reputation,” the British High Commission said quoting MP Jayawardena.