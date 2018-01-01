The Gazette notification on establishment of Local Government institution as a result of the recent election will be published today by the Ministry of Provincial Councils and Local Government.

According to this gazette notification, the first meeting of the newly elected members of these local authorities, will be held on 15th March, the Secretary of the Ministry Kamal Padmasiri told the Official Government News Portal of Sri Lanka, NEWS.LK.

Although, the ministry had earlier published gazette notification calling new LG members’ meeting on 15th of this month, the members’ meeting had to postponed, due to the Election Commission needed more time to gazette the name list of the newly elected members, the Secretary added.