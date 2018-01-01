This present government will continue, Co-Cabinet Spokesman, Minister of Health, Nutrition, and Indigenous Medicine Dr. Rajitha Senaratne said answering the questions raised by the several media persons at the weekly cabinet news briefing held at the Department of Government Information auditorium today.



Referring to new political trends following the Local Government elections, Mr. Senaratne said President Maithripala Sirisena will issue a statement in the future.



However, the new government will take new attempts to fulfill the aspiration of the people, Mr. Senaratne added.