Three Iranian Naval ships arrived in Sri Lanka on Friday (16th Feb.). The ships, IRIS "Bayandor", IRIS " Naghdi" and IRIS " Tonb" had arrived to the country making a training and goodwill visit. According to Navy media, Sri Lanka Navy had accorded a traditional welcome to the visiting ships upon their arrival at the Colombo Port.





During their stay in the island the crew of the visiting ships are expected to take part in a number of programs including cultural and sports activities organized by their local counterparts.

The ships are scheduled to leave on Monday (19th February).