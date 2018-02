The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to establish a Regional Consular Office in Polonnaruwa District under the decentralization of consular activities of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This will cater the need of the people in Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa, Trincomalee, Batticoloa, Kurunegala, Ampara and Matale Districts.





Under this decentralization program, one office has already been established in the Jaffna District and another will be established in Matara Area.