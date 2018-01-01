The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Sri Lanka have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster cooperation in the labor and manpower fields facilitating the recruitment of domestic workers.





UAE Minister of Human Resources and Emiratization Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli and Sri Lanka's Minister of Justice and Foreign Employment, Thalatha Athukorala signed the MoU in the presence of a number of officials from both parties, according to the UAE official news agency WAM.





The MoU was attached by a protocol agreement that aims at facilitating the process for approving and recruiting domestic workers.





Al Hamli lauded the close relations binding the two countries in labor-related fields. He also emphasized that the MoU paves the way for a new stage of cooperation between both countries to ensure a balanced and effective management of the contractual work cycle in line with the laws and regulations applicable in the UAE.





He also pointed out that the MoU is meant to regulate the activities of recruitment agencies working in both countries to ensure that Sri Lankan workers are recruited in line with principles of transparency and respect for law.





The Sri Lankan Minister said that the MoU underscores both countries keenness on developing cooperation to ensure transparency between the contractual parties at all stages.





As for the protocol attached to the MoU, both countries agreed to facilitate the process of recruiting and employing domestic workers from Sri Lanka in accordance with the laws and regulations, which are enforced in both countries.





Under the agreement, only recruitment agencies registered at the ministry are able to offer recruitment and employment applications for domestic workers that have been submitted by employers.