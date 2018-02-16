Eran Wickramaratne, State Minister of Finance represented Sri Lanka at the First Global Conference of the Platform for Collaboration on Tax, which commenced at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on 14th February.

The conference, which is jointly organized by the World Bank, IMF, OECD and the United Nations, focuses on key directions for tax policy and administration needed to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The objective of the conference is to build on the vibrant global dialogue on taxation and exchange ideas on how to better target tax efforts to achieve the SDGs.

Speakers and participants include Ministers, senior policymakers, tax administrators, academics and representatives from the private sector, civil society, donor organizations and regional tax organizations. The Conference concluded on 16th February 2018.