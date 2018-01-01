Archbishop of Colombo Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith yesterday said that all parties should work with President Maithripala Sirisena in a fair manner to end the present political stalemate in the country.

He was speaking at a press conference at Bishop's House in Colombo.

“Every citizen of the country is of the view that the political groups should stop bickering with each other for power,” Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith said.

The Archbishop stressed that leaders of all political parties should put the people and the country before all other things.

“Otherwise, many problems may crop up if this situation continued,” he said.

“The Mahanayake of the Malwatte Chapter also expressed views of the present situation in the country.

“Politicians should put country before themselves and strive to protect and promote the well-being of the people and the nation at all times,” the Malwatte Chief Prelate said.