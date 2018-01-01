The number of women candidates elected to Local Government bodies has been increased to 595, the Chairman of Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya said yesterday.

This number indicates the increase of women’s participation in LG politics from 1.9% to 10 percent, the Chairman added.

According to the result of the LG polls, the numbers of elected women representatives is as follows:

District Number



Colombo 54

Gampaha 28

Kalutara 33

Kandy 28

Matale 18

Nuwara Eliya 26

Galle 32

Matara 27

Hambantota 16

Jaffna 21

Kilinochchi 04

Mannar 03

Vavuniya 04

Mullaitivu 04

Batticoloa 08

Ampara 26

Trincomalee 07

Kurunegala 45

Puttalam 16

Anuradhapura 31

Polonnaruwa 09

Badulla 24

Monaragala 13

Ratnapura 32

Kegalla 26