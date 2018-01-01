This number indicates the increase of women’s participation in LG politics from 1.9% to 10 percent, the Chairman added.
According to the result of the LG polls, the numbers of elected women representatives is as follows:
District Number
Colombo 54
Gampaha 28
Kalutara 33
Kandy 28
Matale 18
Nuwara Eliya 26
Galle 32
Matara 27
Hambantota 16
Jaffna 21
Kilinochchi 04
Mannar 03
Vavuniya 04
Mullaitivu 04
Batticoloa 08
Ampara 26
Trincomalee 07
Kurunegala 45
Puttalam 16
Anuradhapura 31
Polonnaruwa 09
Badulla 24
Monaragala 13
Ratnapura 32
Kegalla 26