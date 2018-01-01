Secretary to the Ministry of Defense Mr. Kapila Waidyaratne PC declared open the newly established Ministry of Defense Cyber Operations Centre at the Air Force Headquarters in Colombo yesterday (26th February).

Arriving at the SLAF Headquarters the Secretary was received by the Commander of the Air Force Air Marshal Kapila Jayampathy. He was accorded a Guard of Honor by the SLAF Color Wing. Subsequently he proceeded to the new Cyber Operations Centre and declared open it. Later the Secretary also made an inspection visit at the Air Force complex accompanied by the Air Force Commander and other Senior Officers.

The new Cyber Operations Centre consists of a 24 Hour Monitoring Centre and Cyber Security Analytical Labs. Cyber Security experts from the tri forces are scheduled to operate at this new Operations Centre.

Senior Ministry officials and SLAF officers were also present at the occasion.