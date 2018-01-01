Prince Mired Raad Zeid Al-Hussein, Special Envoy on the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention to Sri Lanka, who is on a four-day official visit to Sri Lanka made a field visit to a mine-clearance site in Muhamalai, Jaffna today.

The Prince himself witnessed the mine clearance activities in the area carried out by the Sri Lanka Army Humanitarian De-Mining Unit and other de-mining agencies including DASH, SHARP, MAG, and Halo Trust.

Addressing media during the visit, the Prince stated that although it was a very difficult task and costly, the clearance of landmines is very important for the people living in the area as well as for the prosperity of the region.

“Sri Lanka would be very successful in landmine issue and all the donor countries would rally around Sri Lanka on this noble course”, he said.

All agencies who involve in Humanitarian De-Mining in Sri Lanka has cleared 1,233,368 km2 as at 31st December 2017. They have recovered 735, 444 Anti-Personnel mines, 2,073 Anti-tank mines, and 556,385 of Explosive Remnants of War (ERW).

According to the Ari Lanka Army Humanitarian De-Mining Unit, there are further 27,13 km2 in nine administrative districts to be cleared.