The Japan Sri Lanka Friendship Association presented a Fire Engine and an Ambulance to the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) at a ceremony held at Air Force Headquarters (AFHQ) on 7th March 2018. A visiting delegation ceremonially handed over the documents pertaining to the vehicles to the Chief of Staff of SLAF Air Vice Marshal Sumangala Dias during the ceremony. The handing over was done by Sugiyama Fumiyasu, the President of the Motosu Lions Club.



In addition, the delegation handed over 300 Spectacles, 300 Kids Inner Wear and 1000 Tennis Balls to the SLAF Seva Vanitha Unit, continuing their cooperation with the SLAF built up through the years.



A special cultural program was held at AFHQ in appreciation of the donation, with the objective of making it a memorable event for the Japanese delegation.



The delegation was led by Dr. Lal Thilakaratne, members of the Japan Sri Lanka Friendship Association and members of the Motosu Lions Club.