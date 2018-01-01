The Anamaduwa traders’ association and residents in the area with the assistance of the police have renovated a Muslim Hotel in Anamaduwa, which was destroyed in a petrol bomb attack, and reopened the establishment last night (Mar.11th).

The Muslim-owned business was burnt down by the petrol bomb attack by an unidentified group at around 2.00am yesterday. In a sign of solidarity among the business owners and residents following the incident, people from all communities joined together and helped rebuild the burned down eatery within a short time.

The repairing was completed within 12 hours after the attack and the hotel resumed business the very same day. A majority of those who came to assist the repair of the hotel were from the Sinhala community living in the area, Ada Derana correspondent reported.

The initiative was launched under the guidance of Maha Sangha, religious leaders, State Minister Palitha Range Bandara, Parliamentarian Priyankara Jayaratne, SLFP organizer of Anamaduwa electorate Ananda Sarath Kumara and senior police officers.

Meanwhile, seven persons were arrested over the petrol bomb attack by the Anamaduwa Police.The Police launched investigations to apprehend the suspects with the use of CCTV footage recorded in a nearby camera.The arrested suspects were identified as youths between the age group of 19- 25 residing in the Anamaduwa town.