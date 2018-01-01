The Uva Wellassa University was closed today until further notice due to the spread of Chicken pox. Twenty-eight students are reportedly hospitalized.Uva Province is one of the most underdeveloped provinces in Sri Lanka. Education is at a lower level than the rest of the country. Civil society in Uva constituting of clergy, local politicians, government servants and public, clamored for setting up of a university in the belief that it would enhance their opportunity for rapid development. In response to this clamor to establish a university in the Uva Province, the Uva Wellassa University (UWU) of Sri Lanka was established by government gazette effective 1 June 2005 in Badulla, three kilometers on to the Passara Road, in the salubrious surroundings of a panoramic location in the hills.