The South Asian University has announced the admission schedule to its Masters and PhD programs for the ninth batch. The deadline for admission applications is 20th March 2018 and it will be extended till 30th March 2018.



A media release issued by the university says that it has simplified the process of application for applicants from the SAARC region, which can be done entirely online through the weblink: http://www.sau.int/admissions/admission-notice-2018.html Applicants will be required to take a SAARC-wide common entrance test (including in Colombo) on 15 April 2018 and admission will be offered on merit.



The South Asian University was established in New Delhi, India by the SAARC member nations in 2010. Sri Lanka has been a founder nation in this effort and is represented on the university's governing board since the inception. The Govt. of Sri Lanka has financially contributed to the operational funds of University.



However, it is noted that despite support extended by Sri Lanka not too many students have been admitted to SAU despite the existence of some good academic programs. This is mostly due to the lack of awareness among students in Sri Lanka. It is also noted that in most cases Sri Lankan students are considered for full funding opportunities.