The second Annual Academic Session- 2018 of the Sri Lanka College of Military Medicine (SLCOMM) was inaugurated at the Cinnamon Grand Hotel in Colombo last evening (23rd Friday). The event was graced by the Presidential Secretary, Mr. Austin Fernando. The Secretary to the Ministry of Defence Mr. Kapila Waidyaratne PC attended the event as a special guest.

The three- day annual event is attended by delegates from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Oman and the UK. The Chairman of the International Committee of Military Medicine, Lieutenant General B. Puriwill delivered the keynote address.

Sessions at the annual military medicine conclave are being held under themes such as 'Neglected tropical diseases and military medicine', 'Facial aesthetic and comprehensive approach', 'Aviation medicine, a way forward and dangers in the underwater environment', etc.

Plenary sessions include lectures by experts on thematic issues such as 'management of diabetic foot', 'current management of breast carcinoma', 'medical challenges of female combatant', 'responsibilities of a civil general surgeon during war time', 'robotic surgery; management of dead in disaster; role of the first responders', 'CBRN warfare and medical ethics', etc.

The SLCOMM aims to promote research, innovation, training and advocacy in military medicine among its membership. It had also received recognition from the International Committee of Military Medicine (ICMM).

Chief of Defence Staff, Commanders of the Army and Navy, SLCOMM officials, senior tri forces officers and a large number of distinguished guests were also present at the occasion.