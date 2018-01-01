The government has taken steps to promote Sri Lanka as a country which enjoy all kind of protection in the field of human and civil rights.



Although there were reports about some illegal activities and organized crimes done by persons said to be belongs to the underworld during recent disturbances, the government denied such reports and says that Law and Order is properly maintained.



The government has taken further steps to control organized crimes by appointing special committee for this effect under the guidance of President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. On the instruction of this committee, activities of Special Tasks Force (STF) and Police Intelligence Bureau have been strengthened.



Under this program, in addition to day and night petrol, visits by the Security Forces, Special Law Protection Committees have been established with officers in uniform as well as in civil clothes. It was reported that several underworld leaders have been arrested by these security groups during past few days.



Meanwhile, Police have taken steps to control the dangerous narcotics.