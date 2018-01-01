Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake, Commander of the Army paid a courtesy call on the newly-appointed Chancellor of the Sri Jayawadenapura University, Most Ven. Dr Iththepane Dhammalankara Mahanayaka Thero at Sri Dharmaloka Viharaya, Rukmale, Pannipitiya.

Most Ven. Iththepane Dhammalankara Nayaka Thero is also the Mahanayaka (Chief Prelate) of the Kotte Sri Kalyani Samagri Dharma Maha Sangha

Sabhawa, incumbent at Los Angeles Buddhist Temple and Rukmale Sri Dharmaloka Viharaya.

Lieutenant General Senanayake after paying his obeisance to the newly- appointed Chancellor extended his warm wishes on the new appointment and assured him all the cooperation in whatever the way possible.

During the discussion, Lieutenant General Senanayake recalled mutual relationships in various exchange programmes that took place for the benefit of Army personnel and undergraduates at the same university. The Commander also urged the new Chancellor to provide all necessary guidance and counseling to the Army for its future progress.

Before his departure Lieutenant General Senanayake invited the Mahanayaka Thero to attend arrangements in the Army as before since he has been a regular contributor to all the Army religious projects at Sri Bodhirajaramaya and elsewhere.

