The National Co-existence, Dialogue and Official Languages Ministry has established the ‘Languages Call Center,’ hotline (1956), for the public to inform the government of religious and ethnic violence.The Ministry will also establish village level reconciliation committees to identify potential conflicts and report them.

National Co-existence, Dialogue and Official Languages Minister Mano Ganesan said the biggest issue was the lack of communication between the State and the grassroots. It results in the government not responding fast enough to quell such situations.

He said, many in the Digana area knew that the situation was getting out of control, but they did not inform it to the decision makers. The Ministry has taken steps to hold discussions with religious leaders, youth groups, government officials, artistes, women representatives and marginalised communities to identify the structure of the reconciliation committees and where they should be established first.

The government in keeping with its tri-lingual policy is to take steps to attach officials who can work in Sinhala and Tamil to government institutions, the Minister said.