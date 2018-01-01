The former Prime Minister of Japan Yukio Hatoyama is scheduled to meet President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.
: A delegation led by the former Prime Minister of Japan Yukio Hatoyama arrived in Sri Lanka today for an official visit. The former Prime Minister and the delegation were warmly welcomed at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake. Ministers Vajira Abeywardena, Harin Fernando and Deputy Minister Manusha Nanayakkara were among those present to welcome the Japanese delegation.
