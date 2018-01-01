SriLankan Airlines wishes to inform all passengers that in view of a slight delay in the construction planned, we have noted that we are not yet restricted in space at this early stage of the renovation. Hence passengers have the option of still reporting at normal times - that is three hours prior to departure time of flights".

SriLankan Airlines would like to express our sincere apologies for any inconvenience caused to our passengers and we appreciate your patience, understanding and usual cooperation.

For more information please visit www.srilankan.com or call us on 1979 from any telecommunication service provide in Sri Lanka.