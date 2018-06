Sri Lanka Navy accorded the 'Dixmude' and 'Surcouf' a traditional welcome upon their arrival at the Colombo harbor.

During their brief stay in the island the crew of the two ships is scheduled to take part in several programs organized by the Sri Lanka Navy.

Meanwhile, a professional interaction with regard to 'state nonmilitary action at sea operations' and 'counter drug operations at sea' is also scheduled to be conducted with the participation of 10 SLN officers and French naval personnel.