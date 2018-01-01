It has been proposed to amend Prescriptions Ordinance, Trust Receipt Ordinance, Pawnbrokers Ordinance, Finance Leasing Act No 56 of 2000, Inland Trust Receipts Act No.14 of 1990, Companies Act No 07 of 2007 and Registration of Documents Ordinance simultaneously the proposed bill.
Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his capacity as the Minister of National Policies and Economic Affairs to amend the aforesaid acts and to table the drafted bills in Parliament.