The 4th Contingent of the Aviation Unit under the United Nations helicopter deployment in South Sudan (UNMISS) passed out at SLAF Base Katunayake on 19th June.

This helicopter deployment will be tasked to carry out VIP and troop transportation, transportation of food and equipment, domestic flying and medical evacuation in South Sudan, in support of the overall UN mandate for that nation.

At the end of the 3rd successful SLAF Contingent in South Sudan, the 4th Contingent consisting of 19 Officers including 10 Pilots and 85 airmen will depart from Sri Lanka in the near future to replace the 3rd contingent and serve under the UN flag for a one-year period.

Commander of the Air Force Air Marshal Kapila Jayampathy took the salute of the parade Commanded by Wing Commander KMSPB Kulathunga, the Contingent Commander of the 4th Heli-Deployment.



Chief of Staff Air Vice Marshal DLS Dias and members of the Air Force Board of Management, Officers, Other Ranks and family members also present at the passing out parade.