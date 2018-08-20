Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasigha informed the Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres that It is with deep sadness that I write to convey my deepest condolences to you, the United Nations, and the family of the late Secretary-General His Excellency Kofi Annan.

Sending condolence message the Prime Minister add that we all recall with much gratitude, His Excellency Kofi Annan’s visit to Sri Lanka following the devastation caused by the December 2005 Tsunami. His compassion, sense of empathy, and calm demeanour soothed many who were grieving and in pain. Similarly, the work he carried out throughout his life brought peace and comfort to many around the world.

He served the United Nations with distinction. Calling himself an eternal optimist, he devoted his entire life to work towards peace among nations, peoples and communities, and achieve the noble goals of the United Nations towards achieving better living conditions and a fairer and just world for all.

He was a man of wisdom. His moral voice and guidance will be deeply missed at this time when the world seems to need his presence most.

While Kofi Annan will forever remain in the hearts of the people that he touched, may his memory continue to inspire and guide all of us to continue our journey of working for peace, justice, democracy, rule of law, and human rights for all.

Please accept Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.