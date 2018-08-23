Six (06) Indian fishermen who were drowning in the Sri Lankan territorial waters were rescued by officers and sailors of Sri Lanka Navy’s Fast Gun Boat on patrol, attached to the Northern Naval Command, yesterday (22nd August).

The Fast Gun Boat (FGB) which was on patrol in the Sri Lankan territorial waters, had observed the drowning fishermen in the seas 15 nautical miles off Kovillan Point light house and the officers and sailors onboard promptly reacted to rescue them. Accordingly, six lives of drowning fishers were saved.

Later on, the rescued group of fishers were handed over to a Fast Attack Craft on patrol and they were safely brought to SLNS Uththara at Kankasanthurai. After providing basic first aid and medicine, the group of rescued fishers was handed over to KKS Police for further investigations.