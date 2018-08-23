The Government today urged Tamil youths to join the Police force in the North and East. Minister of Law and Order Ranjith Madduma Bandara told Parliament that the Police would like to have more Tamils in the Police force. He urged Tamils politicians to encourage Tamils to join the Police.

Eelam People’s Democratic Party (EPDP) leader Douglas Devananda said that some Tamils have already submitted applications to join the Police in the North. Devananda also noted that there was a rise in crime related incidents and they cannot be simply dismissed by saying they are being committed by youth influenced by South Indian Tamil movies.

Ranjith Madduma Bandara said that the Police are investigating some of the recent crimes in Jaffna and have arrested several suspects. He also said that there was no evidence to link the crimes to any politician.