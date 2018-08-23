Eelam People’s Democratic Party (EPDP) leader Douglas Devananda said that some Tamils have already submitted applications to join the Police in the North. Devananda also noted that there was a rise in crime related incidents and they cannot be simply dismissed by saying they are being committed by youth influenced by South Indian Tamil movies.
Ranjith Madduma Bandara said that the Police are investigating some of the recent crimes in Jaffna and have arrested several suspects. He also said that there was no evidence to link the crimes to any politician.