The first case filed at the three-member Special High Court, which was declared open yesterday will be taken up tomorrow (August 24th).The permanent trial at the bar was established to expedite trials relating to causes of large-scale crimes, fraud and corruption. The offences which are expected to be tried by the Special High Court include bribery, breach of confidence, financial misappropriation, and financial misuse, money laundering for terrorism, organized crime, and misuse of public property.

Attorney General Jayantha Jayasuriya said the first case to be heard at the Special High Court will be the case against former President Mahinda Rajapaksa’s Chief of Staff Gamini Senarath and three others for misusing public funds.

24 indictments have been filed against them which include misappropriating 500 million rupees from Litro Gas.