The case is on the alleged misappropriation of Rs. 81 million of public money for the construction of the Medamulana D.A. Rajapaksa Memorial and Museum in Medamulana.The Attorney General has sent the file containing details on charges to Chief Justice Priyasath Dep to consider filing indictments against the accused in the Permanent High Court at Bar.

The Attorney General has informed the Chief Justice to consider the possibility of filing indictments related to the above case on Rajapkasa, former Land Reclamation and Development Corporation Chairman Prasad Silva, General Manager B.Udulawathi Kamaladasa, Director Board members Sudammika Artigala, Saman kumara, Mahinda Saliya and Mallika Senadheera.

Land Reclamation and Development Corporation had spent around Rs.49 million for the project and the Navy was involved in the construction.The D.A.Rajapaksa Memorial and Museum was opened on November 6, 2014.