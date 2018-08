Approval of the Cabinet has been granted previously to maintain an Inland Water Transport across the canals from Battaramulla to Wellawatta, from Fort to Union Place via Beira Lake, from Mattakkuliya to Hanwella across Kelani river and other waterways, as a Public‑Private Partnership project.

The Minister of Megapolis and Western Development informed the Cabinet that as an initial step before the commencement of the implementation of the said project under a Public‑Private Partnership model, to implement a pilot project from Fort to Union Place via Beira Lake for a period of two (02) years with the assistance of the Sri Lanka Navy.

The arrangements have been made to purchase the required vessels and construct jetties, and those contents were noted by the Cabinet.