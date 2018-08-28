Department of Registration Persons announced today that the charges for registration and issuing of the National Identity Cards have been revised since 1st of September this year.

According to the press release issued by the Commissioner General of the Department, the revised charge for obtaining an NIC for the first time upon reaching the age fifteen is Rs. 100, for obtaining an amended duplicate of an NIC is Rs. 250, and for obtaining a duplicate of a lost NIC is Rs. 500.

The receipt obtained from the Divisional Secretariat or Grama Niladhari Office paying the above fee should be affixed on the application.

The communique further said that, if a person is unable to pay these charges due to his or her poverty, a certificate for exemption obtained from the Divisional Secretary should be sent along with the application.