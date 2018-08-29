Visiting State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, Kazuyuki Nakane called on Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Temple Trees on Tuesday.

The Premier and the Japanese State Minister discussed the development of foreign relations and enhancing the historical, cultural and political ties between the two countries. Japanese Ambassador in Sri Lanka Kenichi Suganuma was also present at the meeting.

State Minister Nakane is visiting Sri Lanka to participate in the commissioning ceremony of the patrol vessels donated from Japan to Sri Lanka under the Grant Aid of Government of Japan, to be held on 29 August at the Colombo Port.

During his stay, Mr. Nakane will also hold meetings with other Sri Lankan government leaders to further promote bilateral relationship between the two countries, the Japanese Embassy said.